Harris County Pct. 4 deputies searching for missing 12-year-old near Spring area

Harris County Pct. 4 Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Sarah Ramos.
Harris County Pct. 4 Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Sarah Ramos. (KPRC)

SPRING – Harris County Precinct 4 Constables are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday.

Deputies are searching for 12-year-old Sarah Ramos in the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.

Deputies do not have a description of the girl’s clothing but said she could possibly be carrying a suitcase or bag of some type.

Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is urged to contact Harris County Pct. 4.

