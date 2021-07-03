Harris County Pct. 4 deputies searching for missing 12-year-old near Spring area

SPRING – Harris County Precinct 4 Constables are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday.

Deputies are searching for 12-year-old Sarah Ramos in the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.

HAPPENING NOW - MISSING JUVENILE



Heavy police presence near the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.



Constables are searching for a missing 12 year old Hispanic juvenile, Sarah Ramos.



Unknown clothing possibly carrying a suit case or bag unknown color or type. pic.twitter.com/2kIiyYLB1F — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 3, 2021

Deputies do not have a description of the girl’s clothing but said she could possibly be carrying a suitcase or bag of some type.

Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is urged to contact Harris County Pct. 4.