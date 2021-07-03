Frenchy’s Chicken celebrates 52-year anniversary in Houston with $2 special

Beloved Houston-based, Creole fried chicken franchise Frenchy’s Chicken celebrates its 52-year anniversary on Saturday, July 3.

In celebration of its success, the hometown favorite will offer its patrons a $2 anniversary special Saturday. With a minimum purchase of $10, chicken-lovers will receive the option to purchase an additional meal for just $2. The anniversary special consists of two pieces of dark meat, fries and a roll.

Are you a new Houston transplant? Not familiar with Frenchy’s? The fried chicken franchise offers spicy “Frenchy’s Chicken” and a Creole-style menu of sides like collard greens and red beans and rice with sausage.

In 1969, New Orleans native and Houston transplant Percy “Frenchy” Creuzot opened Frenchy’s as a po-boy shop on Scott Street, near UH and TSU.The small establishment soon added fried chicken to its menu. Following the success of its original location, several additional locations followed and a local fried chicken empire was born.

To see a menu and find a location nearest you, visit frenchyschicken.com.