Texans can buy beer, wine before noon on Sundays starting in September

Texans will soon be able to get a head start on their Sunday Fundays.

A new bill signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May will loosen alcohol restrictions on Sunday mornings.

Under House Bill 1518, retailers like grocery and convenience stores will be permitted to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. instead of noon on Sundays, effective Sept. 1.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, expanded hours for alcohol sales will be from 10 a.m. to midnight on Sundays; 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

According to KXAN, the bill was sponsored by Houston Democrat Rep. Harold Dutton Jr.