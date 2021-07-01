Police searching for man wanted for shooting security guard in downtown Houston

Houston police are searching for a man wanted in connection of the shooting in downtown Houston.

A man is wanted for shooting a security guard in downtown Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

Houston police said the man was attempting to damage equipment at a building located at 900 San Jacinto Street on May 31, when a security guard attempted to intervene. Police said the suspect shot the security guard and then fled the scene.

The 27-year-old security guard was shot in his leg and foot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as being 5′6″ to 5′9″ tall, wearing a black shirt and silver metal-studded belt. In surveillance photos, the man is seen wearing a Los Angeles Lakers ballcap.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.