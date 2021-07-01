Investigation underway after victim shot 5 times while driving on Eastex Freeway, officers say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that happened on the Eastex Freeway near Jensen late Wednesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot several times, according to Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department. Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Shannon Brantley.

Police said Brantley was traveling southbound on the freeway when he was shot five times.

“Three in the upper back, one in the thigh and one into the forearm,” Lt. Pavel said.

According to investigators, he lost control of his car and rear-ended a black Jeep on the freeway that had a family inside.

“We are fortunate that they didn’t get hurt,” Lt. Pavel said.

Police are still working to learn what lead up to the shooting. They do not know if it was a road rage incident or if the victim knew the suspect.

Investigators said they hope to get more information from Brantley once he gets out of surgery.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crimestoppers at, 713-222-TIPS.