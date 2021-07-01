Houston Olympian Dawn Burrell not only in “Top Chef” finale, but also final two for show’s fan favorite

There is more than one way for Houston Olympian Dawn Burrell to emerge a winner after Thursday’s season finale of “Top Chef.”

Burrell has cooked her way into the final three chefs in Season 18 of the popular show where the winner could win $250,000. Burrell is one of two Texans in the final three, joining Austin-based chef Gabe Erales. Shota Nakajima rounds out the trio.

Burrell has also clearly won her way into the hearts of many “Top Chef” fans, emerging with Nakajima as the final two chefs in the show’s voting for fan favorite. Whoever ends up getting the most votes takes home $10,000.

All this just adds to Burrell’s unique resume. Not only is she a partner/executive chef of Lucille’s Hospitality Group and a soon-to-come restaurant in late August, Burrell also competed for Team USA in the long jump at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

And perhaps, after Thursday evening, she’ll have possibly two more victory notches to add to her belt.