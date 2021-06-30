Man accused of shooting ex-wife 4 times before custody hearing back in court, receives more bond conditions

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting his ex-wife four times before a custody hearing was back in court Wednesday and received new bond conditions.

The judge laid out some more restrictions for Aaron Wright and told him if he violates any of them, he will go back to jail.

The judge told Wright while he is out on bond he cannot have any contact with the victim, who is his ex-wife Andrea Wright, or their four children. Wright cannot have any weapons. He must give away any firearms he possesses and can only leave home to go to and from work, the judge said. He will also have to get a GPS monitor by Thursday and he will be drug tested.

Th man accused of shooting his ex wife four times in her home while their children slept walked into Harris County Court this morning with his attorney.

Aaron Wright posted bond yesterday.

We are in court and will bring you updates as soon as we get them.@KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/J83rk86nGM — Sofía Ojeda (@KPRC2SofiaOjeda) June 30, 2021

Prosecutors said Wright broke into his ex-wife’s home early Monday morning and shot her four times while their children slept in their beds. He then took off running.

Authorities said a contentious divorce and custody battle may be to blame. Andrea had petitioned for a protection order before the shooting but was denied. Wright’s attorney maintains his innocence.

“He’s been given a high bond and very strict restrictions on that bond. He can’t leave his house unless he’s at work and when he’s at work, he can’t leave unless he goes home. I don’t know what more we can do. He’s entitled to a bond and he’s going to follow conditions of that bond,” Chris Tritico, Aaron’s attorney, said.

The victim is still in the hospital recovering from leg surgery.

Wright is due back in court on August 25.