Woman shot by ex-husband hours before hearing for custody of their four children, authorities say

TOMBALL, Texas – A woman was injured after she was shot by her ex-husband at her home in Tomball, authorities said

The shooting happened around 3:14 a.m. Monday at a home on Memorial Crossing Drive near Memorial Falls Drive in the Memorial Springs area, authorities said.

The ex-husband cut off power to the home, broke in, and opened fire on his ex-wife, all while the pair’s four children were inside the house, authorities said.

Deputies said the pair was scheduled for a court hearing over the custody of their four children, ages 5 through 12, later on Monday.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries, authorities said. Deputies said the ex-husband was able to get away on foot.

Authorities said the children were not injured in the incident.