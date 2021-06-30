Get to know Houston’s latest “It” couple: Olympian Simone Biles & Texans safety Jonathan Owens

Houston has had several “It” couples in recent years.

We watched the beautiful courtship and wedding of JJ and Kealia Watt. (And we’re still not over them leaving Houston for the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Red Stars.)

We were all joyously stunned when Carlos Correa proposed to Daniella Rodriguez minutes after the Astros won the World Series, and now we get to watch them become parents soon.

Alex and Reagan Bregman have certainly reached “It Couple” status. Their social media posts are fresh and fun and highly entertaining. If you’re not following Reagan (a Texas A&M Aggie!) on Instagram, you should be.

And who could forget Justin Verlander and Kate Upton? A supermodel and a Cy Young Award winner. Enough said.

But Houston, there is a new “It Couple” in town. Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and Texans safety Jonathan Owens are madly in love. And we are here for it.

THEIR LOVE STORY

According to Texas Monthly, the love birds met just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning. Owens didn’t even know who she was at first. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” the football player told Texas Monthly. We started seeing signs of their romance in the summer of 2020. Biles retweeted Owens on July 31, which may have flown under the radar. But a few days later, on August 2, she followed up with an Instagram post that gave all of Houston heart eyes. The caption below the photos: “It’s just us.” Since then, the pair has continued to share their love with the world on social media.

THEIR SUPPORT IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL

Both being athletes, they really get each other. Owens has been one of her biggest fans as she prepares for the Olympics. Biles told PEOPLE magazine: “Oh, he’s always so supportive. Even if I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘I’m tired, do I have to go,’ jokingly, he’s like ‘Don’t say that! You can do it, this is your dream!’” And when the GOAT won her 7th U.S. National All Around title in June, Owens made sure everyone in the Twitter-verse knew how proud he was. It was the first time he was able to watch her compete in person because of the pandemic.

Can’t get over watching this ❤️ Your so amazing out there babe! pic.twitter.com/bDVlOLyyO5 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) June 7, 2021

And the support goes both ways. Biles has posted photos supporting her guy at Texans games. Of course she was wearing an Owens jersey.

THEY’RE JUST LIKE US

They go on dates. They take holiday photos in front of the Christmas tree. They celebrate Valentine’s Day. They go on vacation together.

The opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is July 23. Owens who is prepping for the Texans season will be watching the games from afar as we all root for Biles to bring home some more Olympic hardware.