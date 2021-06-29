Suspect accused of stabbing 61-year-old woman to death during fight in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A suspect is accused of stabbing a 61-year-old woman to death during a fight Monday morning, according to Galveston Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 9:08 a.m. about a possible assault in progress in the 2800 block of Pine Street.

Police said the 61-year-old woman was found lying unconscious with severe injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a witness told investigators that the suspect and woman were in an argument that turned physical. Police said the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing but was found a short time later in the 2600 block of Pine Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Galveston Police Department.

Police said the identities of the people involved are being withheld at this time due to ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this investigation is asked to call the Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at 409-765-3781 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.