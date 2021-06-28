Young gymnasts from Houston-area travel to Olympic Trials to be inspired by current stars like Biles, Chiles

MyKayla Skinner, 24, was fourth after Day 1 at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

ST. LOUIS – More than 20,000 spectators expected to pack The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis for the U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Trials. Among them will be the Ognoskie-James and Angueira-Colombani families from Fort Bend County.

“It’s amazing and to see it in person is whole other view on it,” said Meghann James.

James’ daughter concurred.

“I couldn’t think of anything that would better than this opportunity,” said Madden Ognoskie.

The girls -- ages 11-to-14 -- are gymnasts and wanted to watch their favorite stars in person. Among the highlights has been taking a selfie with star gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

They’ve also been excited to see Jordan Chiles from Spring’s World Champions Centre.

“I’ve been following her story recently,’ said Ally Angueira-Colombani. “I’ve just been taking a lot of inspiration from that.”

The 20-year-old -- named Michael Jordan has soared her way to third place heading into Sunday’s final routines. Jordan and her parents have revealed she nearly walked away from the sport four years ago. Her drive was re-ignited after accepting an invitation from Simone Biles to train with her. Chiles is now four routines from landing a spot in Tokyo.

“She went from this little kid. Man I’m getting choked up,” said her father Timothy trying to hold back tears. “This little kid doing flips and stuff in Walmart and Target. Couldn’t keep still, you know what I’m saying? And now she’s here.”

That’s the kind of inspiration being drawn by the sport’s youngest fans.

“Just seeing them rise and do the best they can and be the best,” said Madden Ognoskie. “It’s just been life-changing.”