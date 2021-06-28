Sketches released after man gunned down in the middle of a Houston street

HOUSTON – Houston police have released composite sketches of two men wanted in the shooting death of a man back in January.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of McIlhenny Street about 2:50 a.m. on January 9. Layvon Suell, 37, was the victim.

Witnesses reported seeing Suell leave a nightclub in the 2400 block of San Jacinto Street. He was walking down McIlhenny when an unknown black male began shooting, fatally striking Suell. No one else was hurt.

Houston police, responding to reports of a shooting in the area, found Suell dead in the middle of McIlhenny Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Suell’s family has asked for information in the case.

Both men shown below are wanted for questioning in Suell’s death.

The first suspect is described only as a black male, in his late 20s, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He has a short afro haircut and a dark complexion. He is known as “Dope” or “Dope boy” and commonly rides a mountain bike with 24- to 26-inch tires. He is also known to sell crack cocaine in downtown Houston on McIllhenny Street, Fannin Street, McGowen Street, and near the bus terminal on Main Street. He is originally from the 3rd Ward and is believed to always carry a 9-millimeter pistol.

"Dope" or "Dope boy" (Houston Police Department)

The second suspect is described only as a black male, about 40 years of age, between 6 feet 1 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 to 150 pounds with a flat stomach and “6-pack” abs. He has a light complexion and is bald with tattoos around the rim of his head. The “hairline” tattoo is either feathers or some type of wings. He is known as “Dope Fiend” or “KB” and commonly hangs out with “Dope boy.” He is known to sell “wax” or “Turkey Dope” which mimics the appearance of crack cocaine. He is originally from San Antonio.

"Dope Fiend" (Houston Police Department)

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.