HPD: Man shot to death in Midtown

HOUSTON – A man was shot to death in Midtown early Saturday, according to Houston police.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of San Jacinto and McIlhenny streets in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers located a gunshot victim dead in the street.

The victim, described by officers as a young, adult male, had exited a nearby club to meet a rideshare. At some point a man in a hoodie confronted him, officials said. Numerous rounds were fired from a pistol and the victim was hit by gunfire and killed.

No additional suspect information was provided.

An investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stage.

“Right now we’re canvassing the area, seeing what we can find,” said Lt. R Willkins. “Homicide is en route and hopefully we’ll catch this guy.”