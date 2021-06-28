Baytown home targeted in drive-by shooting

BAYTOWN – Scary moments for a family in Baytown. Gunshots woke them up and flew through their home. The family wants the person responsible behind bars.

Security video shows a car pulling up to the home on Plumeria Avenue in the middle of the night. The car sits in the street for a few seconds and then fires multiple shots at the home.

“The house was shot up maybe 12 to 16 shots,” Rosie Davila said.

The shots set off one of the car alarms and the driver sped off.

It startled Davila and her family.

“My daughter was woken up from her room and she was screaming,” she said.

The bullets hit the garage, the front window and the door.

Inside the house, a bullet went through a pillow, and another ricochet of the ceiling and went out through the back of the home.

Bullets also damaged two cars and left cracks in the windshield.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“It could have been worse; my grandkids could have been gone. Somebody could have gotten killed. So, I want this person caught. Whoever was sent or whoever did this needs to be caught,” Davila said.

Ad

If you know anything about this shooting, call Baytown police or Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-8477.