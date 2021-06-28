Mostly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Karate Kid’ star Martin Kove added to Houston Comicpalooza lineup

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Local
,
Entertainment
,
Things To Do
,
Martin Kove
,
Comicpalooza
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Martin Kove attends the special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Martin Kove attends the special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (2019 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Martin Kove is booked to make an appearance at Comicpalooza in Houston.

Kove who is best known for his portrayal as John Kreese in “The Karate Kid” trilogy recently reprised his role of the evil karate sensei in a revival series called “Cobra Kai.”

Kove joins a lineup of celebrity guests who will be in town for the pop culture festival.

Comicpalooza will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 17 - 18 in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Passes to attend in addition to autographs and photo ops to meet Kove are available for purchase on the Comicpazlooza website.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: