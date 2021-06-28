‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Karate Kid’ star Martin Kove added to Houston Comicpalooza lineup

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: Martin Kove attends the special screening of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Martin Kove is booked to make an appearance at Comicpalooza in Houston.

Kove who is best known for his portrayal as John Kreese in “The Karate Kid” trilogy recently reprised his role of the evil karate sensei in a revival series called “Cobra Kai.”

Kove joins a lineup of celebrity guests who will be in town for the pop culture festival.

Comicpalooza will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 17 - 18 in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Passes to attend in addition to autographs and photo ops to meet Kove are available for purchase on the Comicpazlooza website.