Amazon to open delivery station in League City in early 2022

HOUSTON – Amazon Logistics plans to open a new 180,000-square-foot delivery station located in League City, the retail giant announced Monday.

The new delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Galveston County. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded onto vehicles for final delivery to customers.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in South Texas with a new delivery station in League City to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and great pay, benefits, and a safe work environment for the talented local workforce,” said Daniel Martin, Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon expects the site located at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. to open in early 2022.

“We are extremely excited about Amazon coming to League City,” said League City Mayor Pat Hallisey. “Not only will it bring jobs, but it will benefit a large majority of our residents, as well as those in neighboring cities, who regularly shop on Amazon.”

“As we work to attract more commercial development and diversify our tax base, I am thrilled that League City staff members were able to attract Amazon to our community,” said League City Manager John Baumgartner. “League City is a great place to live, work, and play, and we hope to attract more companies like Amazon to our area in the future.”

Visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/ for more information on job postings and to apply for the site online.