Houston Newsmakers: Serve America Movement registers as political party in Texas

It is called the Serve America Movement and it has now applied for recognition as a political party in Texas. Former Houston Mayoral candidate Bill King is the Party’s Founding State Chair and says his party is seeking those who want nothing to do with radical fringe politics. “All the polling shows the vast majority of Americans are in the middle of the political spectrum,” he said. “It’s only the people who are on the ideological fringes, which is unfortunately what controls the primary election, that drives this narrative that somehow we’re a divided people.” Former GOP Congressman David Jolly is the Executive Chairman of the party and says the SAM party is a logical destination for people who want to see progress over hyper partisanship. “We’re the only big tent party in the United States of America today,” he said. “We want moderates, progressives, conservatives, provided you are committed to the basic problem solving construct that government should reflect, that you’re committed to transparency and accountability, that’s SAM.” See much more about this new party sinking national roots, including Texas on this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

Did you know there is a Center for Space Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine? There is! Dr. Emmanuel Urquieta is leading the medical team for the world’s first civilian space flight and for deep space travel scheduled for Mars. Dr. Urquieta says deep space travel presents several obstacles including overcoming the long distance in the case of an emergency. “There’s no real time communications and there’s about 40 minutes of time delay communications so if you have a medical emergency or a scenario where you need to call someone in Houston, you cannot do it,” he said. " It takes 40 minutes to get a two way communication.” Find out more about his efforts and those of TRISH-Translational Research Institute for Space Health.

Charles Criner is an artist, illustrator and cartoonist who has spent many decades creating art for the world to see. Now his book, ‘The Children and George” is being used to raise funds for the Rutherford B.H. Yates Museum in Freedmen’s town. Criner is a guest this week and talks about how a catfish he named George became the central character in a book that represents childhood lessons that can be used for life. See his unique story how to donate and more on this Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

