Candytopia is coming back to Houston. Here’s how to grab tickets

HOUSTON – Candytopia is returning to Houston.

The candy-infused interactive art show features dozes of rooms with larger-than-life art installations and full sensory experiences. The pop-up exhibit opens at CityCentre at 800 Town and Country Blvd. on July 2.

The Instagram-worthy installation celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of sugarcoated delights across over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami.

Guests experience the Candytopia Dallas opening - VIP preview event at Candytopia Dallas at The Hill on April 4, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Candytopia)

Candytopia was created by renowned candy artist Jackie Sorkin.

Tickets are going on sale soon. Adults are $28, kids aged 4-12 are $20, and kids under three are free.

This family-friendly wonderland is also available in Philadephia and Atlanta.