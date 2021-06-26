Houston police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in hit-and-run collision that killed cyclist

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the victim, later identified as James Turley, was struck by a vehicle in the 4600 block of Texas Spur 5 in Houston, Texas. Turley was riding his recumbent bike westbound in the 4600 block of Texas Spur 5 when the suspect vehicle, which was traveling southbound in the 4600 block of Elgin St. struck him. The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid, according to a release. Turley sustained major injuries in the collisions and died.

No additional information was released related to this incident.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.