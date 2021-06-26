Houston native among the 159 people unaccounted for following Florida condo collapse

Search and rescue workers go through rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. The teams continue to work at the site hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A Houston native is listed among the 159 people that remain unaccounted for following the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

Family members said they have not heard from their relative Manny Lafont since the the condo tower collapse.

Lafont spent much of his childhood in Houston and attended Sharpstown High School. Afterward, he studied at Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, family members said.

Family members described Lafont as a loving father and a good-hearted human being.

In Surfside, search and rescue efforts are ongoing. Since the 12-story building collapsed Thursday, rescuers have worked tirelessly, using both equipment and their own hands, to sift through the rubble in search of anyone still alive. Beginning Saturday, a fire deep within the rubble began posing serious challenges for rescuers.

