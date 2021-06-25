Ewwww factor: Know before you go, what NOT to flush

Images were shared on Facebook by League City Government of what happens when so-called “flushable” wipes are flushed down the toilet.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A social media post from the city of League City Government has prompted a lot of us to say “Ewwww.”

Images were shared on Facebook of what happens when so-called “flushable” wipes are flushed down the toilet. While the pictures may be gross, hopefully, they’ll serve as a reminder of what shouldn’t be tossed in the toilet.

DON’T FLUSH WIPES 🚫

While “flushable” may appear on the label, League City Government warned residents that ALL wipes need to be disposed of in a trash can. On Facebook, two images were shared of what the city’s wastewater department removed from treatment facilities.

The city noted, “these rags can also clump together and be too large to catch and lift, so employees have to manually remove the ball of rags.”

#SAVEOURSEWERS

The problem with things going down the drain that shouldn’t is more than just League City’s problem. It’s an issue that’s clogging up systems across Texas. It can also create quite the backup in your own home if you’re not careful.

It’s such a concern, The Take Care of Texas campaign hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality even has a hashtag: #SAVEOURSEWERS

The campaign warns that basically, any kind of wipe shouldn’t go down the drain. That includes sanitary wipes, baby wipes, make-up wipes, and disinfectant/cleaning wipes. There are even public service announcements featuring pets (presumably because they know we like to watch dog and cat videos.)

While flushing those items may keep income flowing for plumbers, you can avoid seeing your money go down the drain simply by not putting things in the toilet that don’t belong.

Take Care of Texas has this kid-friendly rule of thumb: “Remember the three “P’s.” Is it Poo? Is it Pee? Is it TP? Then it doesn’t go down the toilet.”

Here is a list of more things you should NOT flush:

Paper towels (this one starts with P... but still don’t flush them.)

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Facial tissue

Cotton swabs & cotton balls

Bandages

But that’s not all... here are other things people are flushing but shouldn’t:

Hair

Candy

Gum wrappers

Dental floss

Cigarettes

Scoops of kitty litter

Of course, you need to be careful what goes down all the drains in your house ... not just in the bathroom. That’s why Take Care of Texas has this handy infographic:

This infographic from the Take Care of Texas campaign - which is part of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. (Take Care of Texas - Texas Commission on Environmental Quality)

To learn more about all the ways Take Care of Texas is working to keep our state clean and how you can help, visit the campaign’s website by clicking HERE.