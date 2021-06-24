YMCA of Greater Houston offers free memberships to teens this summer

HOUSTON – The summer is better with friends. And, the YMCA is making it easier for teens to connect.

YMCA of Greater Houston is offering complimentary summer membership for students in sixth- through 12th-grade. The membership is available through August 31.

“Inspiring youth to thrive and connect is in the fabric of who we are. We understand many teens across Houston missed out on momentous occasions such as graduation, prom and simply being with their peers during the pandemic,” said Stephen Ives, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “The summer teen membership will create accessibility to programs and resources for teens to flourish this summer.”

The Y offers a range of activities, including working out, playing games and swimming. The membership also includes unlimited group exercise classes, monthly social events for teens and opportunities for college readiness, civic engagement and youth leadership.

Teens can visit one of the 19 Houston-area locations to sign up.

This offer is only valid for non-YMCA members and participants must present a school ID.