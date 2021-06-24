Houston Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine town hall in Sharpstown

A workers draws a dose of a coronavirus vaccine into a syringe at the Houston Health Department on Dec. 28, 2020.

HOUSTON – Houston residents in the Sharpstown community are invited to bring their COVID-19 vaccine questions to the upcoming town hall hosted by the Houston Health Department.

“Take Your Best Shot: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Conversation” is one of the first in a series the Health Department will host and will take place at the Southwest Multi-Service Center located at 6400 High Star Drive. Residents can also participate virtually to the meeting.

During the town hall, health experts will be available to answer questions and provide information about the vaccines available for the public. Information on where to get vaccinated will also be provided.

Participants will be entered in a drawing for one of five $50 restaurant gift cards, the department said in a release.

