Local News

George Strait tickets sell out in 10 minutes, Rodeo rep says

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

George Strait performs during the Stagecoach music festival at the Empire Polo Fields on May 5, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Tickets for George Strait’s 2022 concert-only performance in 10 minutes, a Rodeo representative told KPRC 2 on Thursday.

At 10 a.m., 53,000 people were in the online waiting room and standard tickets sold out within 10 minutes, Brittany Rader, senior manager of Media Relations and Communications said.

Rodeo fans can still purchase verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s only official ticket provider at rodeohouston.com.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about their efforts to get tickets Thursday morning.

Did you get tickets this morning or were you notified of the sell-out? Let us know what your experience was like in the comments.

