George Strait tickets sell out in 10 minutes, Rodeo rep says

George Strait performs during the Stagecoach music festival at the Empire Polo Fields on May 5, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Tickets for George Strait’s 2022 concert-only performance in 10 minutes, a Rodeo representative told KPRC 2 on Thursday.

At 10 a.m., 53,000 people were in the online waiting room and standard tickets sold out within 10 minutes, Brittany Rader, senior manager of Media Relations and Communications said.

Rodeo fans can still purchase verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s only official ticket provider at rodeohouston.com.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about their efforts to get tickets Thursday morning.

Gonna be a jerk and brag that I saw #GeorgeStrait in the round, in his prime and for free. I feel sorry for those of you tripping over yourselves to pay Ticketmaster hundreds of dollars this morning. — FrankStrovel (@FrankStrovel) June 24, 2021

Got my George Strait tickets for the Houston Rodeo! Time to find some new boots! 🤠 #GeorgeStrait — Writers Voyage (@writersvoyage) June 24, 2021

I tried to get tickets. Was in waiting from from the beginning today for Houston rodeo concert. When my turn came up it said no tickets available 🥲 #GeorgeStrait pic.twitter.com/q3U9KTQ4f8 — Marie (@Gammaw217) June 24, 2021

Did you get tickets this morning or were you notified of the sell-out? Let us know what your experience was like in the comments.