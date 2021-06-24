Partly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Counterfeit $100 bills recovered during traffic stop in Freeport

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
crime
,
local
,
Freeport
A man was arrested after several counterfeit $100 bills were recovered during a traffic stop in Freeport.
A man was arrested after several counterfeit $100 bills were recovered during a traffic stop in Freeport. (Freeport Police Department)

A man was arrested after several counterfeit $100 bills were recovered during a traffic stop in Freeport, according to the Freeport Police Department.

The suspect was charged with forgery and unlawful carry of a weapon. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Tonight Officer Treto initiated a traffic stop that led to the recovery of several fake $100 bills. One suspect was...

Posted by Freeport Police Department - Texas on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: