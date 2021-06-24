Counterfeit $100 bills recovered during traffic stop in Freeport

A man was arrested after several counterfeit $100 bills were recovered during a traffic stop in Freeport.

The suspect was charged with forgery and unlawful carry of a weapon. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.