Ask 2: Is it illegal to walk on the side of the road without using the sidewalk in Texas?

A crosswalk signal in Houston shows pedestrians it is safe to cross in this undated file image.

Question: Is it illegal to walk on the side of the road without using the sidewalk in Texas?

Answer: Yes.

According to Texas Transportation Code 552.005, pedestrians must use sidewalks if they are accessible.

If a sidewalk or pedestrian walkway is not provided on a roadway, pedestrians can only walk on the shoulder facing oncoming traffic. Pedestrians must also walk on the left side of the roadway, if possible.

Pedestrians must give right-of-way to oncoming traffic, cross at designated crosswalks, and abide by traffic signals such as pedestrian-specific traffic lights. Failure to do so can result in traffic accidents and may include fines.

