LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Ask 2: Is it illegal to walk on the side of the road without using the sidewalk in Texas?

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Ask 2
,
Jaywalking
,
Texas
,
Legal
,
Traffic
A crosswalk signal in Houston shows pedestrians it is safe to cross in this undated file image.
A crosswalk signal in Houston shows pedestrians it is safe to cross in this undated file image. (KPRC)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it illegal to walk on the side of the road without using the sidewalk in Texas?

Answer: Yes.

According to Texas Transportation Code 552.005, pedestrians must use sidewalks if they are accessible.

If a sidewalk or pedestrian walkway is not provided on a roadway, pedestrians can only walk on the shoulder facing oncoming traffic. Pedestrians must also walk on the left side of the roadway, if possible.

Pedestrians must give right-of-way to oncoming traffic, cross at designated crosswalks, and abide by traffic signals such as pedestrian-specific traffic lights. Failure to do so can result in traffic accidents and may include fines.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: