Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller hospitalized for serious health condition, his group says

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller is in the hospital for a serious health condition that needed immediate attention, according to his organization’s Facebook page.

The Texas Equusearch team said they are not releasing why Tim is being hospitalized. They just want the public to know that Tim is going to be OK once he is released from the hospital.

Texas EquuSearch is asking for donations.

Our Founder and Director, Tim Miller, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, June 19th due to a serious health... Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Miller was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Miller has successfully undergone one procedure and is scheduled for another in the next couple of days, according to the posting.

“We know that Tim’s health and well-being are of great concern to many of you, and he greatly appreciates each and every one of you,” the post reads. “Please keep Tim, his family, and the amazing medical team in charge of his care, in your thoughts and prayers this week. Tim will have a short rehab period, but we expect him back up and working soon, doing what he does best, searching and returning loved ones to their families.”

Miller has been instrumental in multiple searches across the Houston area and the state as people search for family members. His own daughter, Laura Miller, disappeared in September 1984. She was found dead in the area known as the “Killing Fields.”