Ring photo, details revealed after teen girl’s remains discovered in ‘secluded’ area of Wharton County

HOUSTON – Authorities in Wharton County found the body of a young teen girl in what authorities called a “secluded area” off of County Road 225.

The body was discovered on Friday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The remains were transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

An autopsy on Saturday revealed the girl was between the ages of 14 to 17 years old, according to the Fort Bend County chief medical examiner. The girl had dark brown to black hair that was shoulder to upper back in length. Due to the severity of decomposition, the race of the victim is unknown, authorities said.

In an attempt to identify the girl, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is releasing photographs of the jewelry that the victim was wearing.

The sheriff’s office is also releasing a photograph of the character, “Stich” from Disney’s Lilo and Stich. The victim was discovered wearing a t-shirt with the word, “OHANA” in blue with a photograph of the character “Stich” directly below the word. The victim was wearing shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts. The victim was also wearing a lightweight jacket with the brand name of, “Love Tree.”

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Sgt. Rodriguez with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-532-1550.