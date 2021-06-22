No end in sight for drivers dealing with SH-288 pavement issues, officials say

HOUSTON – There appears to be no end in sight for drivers dealing with detours on SH-288 southbound due to a pavement failure two months ago.

The lanes from 610 to West Belfort have been closed since April 20 after part of a new overpass near Holmes Road collapsed.

The Texas Department of Transportation did not respond to questions from KPRC 2 about the status of the repairs when the road would reopen or any possible penalties and fines facing Blueridge Transportation Group, the company in charge of construction.

BTG also did not answer KPRC 2′s emailed questions, but sent the following statement:

“Blueridge Transportation Group (BTG) has installed a soil nail wall. The purpose of this is to build a temporary wall so that we can remove the failed embankment and wall for permanent repair. Tolls will continue to be to be waived for southbound traffic using the toll lanes from just south of Southmore Blvd to Beltway 8 frontage road exit. Our work continues to explore the root cause and strategies for a permanent repair. This is the extent of information available at this time”