1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in northwest Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

3 people found shot inside car in northwest Houston
Houston – Houston police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Houston Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting located at 8020 Grow Lane around 9:19 p.m.

Police said three people were found shot inside of a vehicle. Authorities said one person died and the other two victims were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No suspects have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigating. Continue to check back for more details.

