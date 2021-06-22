1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in northwest Houston, police say

Houston – Houston police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Houston Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting located at 8020 Grow Lane around 9:19 p.m.

Police said three people were found shot inside of a vehicle. Authorities said one person died and the other two victims were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No suspects have been detained.

Commanders, investigators & PIO en route to 8000 block of Grow Lane (northwest Houston).



Prelimnary information is three people have been shot, one fatally.



No other details at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/e8ht6WnEKR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 22, 2021

This is an ongoing investigating. Continue to check back for more details.