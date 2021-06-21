Matthew McConaughey leads sold-out crowd during Austin FC’s first home game

AUSTIN – Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey donned green and black attire while getting Austin FC fans fired up for their first home game of the soccer season.

Wearing a green suit and a djembe, the actor, UT professor and Minister of Culture of Texas is a minority owner of the soccer team, KXAN reported.

McConaughey led the sold-out crowd at Austin’s Q2 Stadium by shouting “Verde, listos!” while standing at a pitch in front of the stands. He told KXAN that building a winning team will take time, similar to a 100-year war.

Austin FC played against the San Jose Earthquakes June 19, ending the game with a 0-0 tie, according to KXAN.

What a way to kick off our first home match at @Q2Stadium. Our MOC knows how to hype up a crowd.



🗣 @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/XAkx8gnMou — Austin FC (@AustinFC) June 20, 2021

What do you think of McConaughey’s spirit-filled performance? Share your thoughts in the comments.