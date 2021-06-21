$40K in vehicles recovered, 4 charged after trailer stolen in Porter, authorities say

HOUSTON – Four people were arrested after several stolen vehicles and a travel trailer were recovered in Porter, Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said last Friday deputies responded to a theft in progress in the 24000 block of Cunningham Drive for a travel trailer.

Deputies stopped the vehicle in the 22000 block of East Martin Drive and an investigation led authorities to the 23000 block of South Wildwood Road in Porter where two stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer were recovered.

Four people -- David Kull, 34, Marshall Hough, 46, Brian Adams, 38, Bonnie Garcia, 43 -- are charged with felony engaging in organized crime.

In total, approximately $40,000 in vehicles were recovered, authorities say.