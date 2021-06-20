Whataburger opens virtual fan art museum. Here’s what to know

Artists who love Whataburger have an exclusive opportunity to be featured by the brand.

The beloved Texas burger chain announced the Whataburger Museum of Art, a virtual fan art museum on Instagram.

This is the brand’s first and only museum.

We knew you thought your Whataburger was a work of art, we just didn't know you'd take it literally. Introducing the Whataburger Museum of Art—the first and only fan-made Whataburger art museum. Follow them on Instagram: https://t.co/z2GEq8BHo4#whataburger #foodart pic.twitter.com/rBDfDIIIgs — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 9, 2021

Whataburger said this a collection of artwork by the fans and for the fans.

“You did it. You turned fine dining into fine art. Feast your eyes on the Whataburger Museum of Art—the art museum made by the fans for the fans,” Whataburger wrote on Twitter.

The Whataburger Museum of Art has more garnered more than 1,500 followers on Instagram. It currently features over 20 posts, including watercolor portraits, graffiti markers and product reimagining.

Many of the pieces credited the artists.

The company is currently accepting artwork for the virtual museum. To be considered, artists are asked to tag @thewmoa on Instagram.