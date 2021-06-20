Lake Jackson issues boil water notice after drop in water pressure

Water boils on a stove at a home in Houston in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – The city of Lake Jackson has issued a boil water notice Saturday afternoon for all customers, according to a press release.

Due to a drop in water pressure below the required limit within the water distribution system, the city is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue the notice and test the water to ensure that it is safe to drink.

The testing is completed by a third party and expected to be completed within 48 hours, officials said.

The city will notify customers when the boil water notice has been rescinded.

All customers are asked to boil water prior to consumption, such as washing hands or face, brushing teeth and drinking. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

To further ensure the elimination of harmful bacteria, officials said the water should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are most at risk of harmful bacteria.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources outside of the city’s water system.

This testing should be completed within 48 hours, at which point we will notify citizens that we are lifting the boil water notice. Please read the release below for more information and details.