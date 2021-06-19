1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in downtown Houston, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Police are responding Saturday afternoon to a deadly shooting in downtown Houston, officials said.

According to Houston Police Department, one person was killed, while two others are also shot. The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of Main Street at Pierce Street.

The suspect fled the scene, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.