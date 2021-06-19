1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are responding Saturday afternoon to a deadly shooting in downtown Houston, officials said.
According to Houston Police Department, one person was killed, while two others are also shot. The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of Main Street at Pierce Street.
The suspect fled the scene, police say.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
HPD commanders, detectives and PIO are en route to a fatal shooting at 1900 block of Main St at Pierce St.
3 people have been shot, one of them has been pronounced deceased. The suspect fled the scene.