Watch live: Fort Bend County celebrating its first Juneteenth celebration

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Judge KP George will recognize Juneteenth on Friday with an inaugural county-level celebration at the Fort Bend County Historic Courthouse in Richmond, Texas.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, as the date that enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned of their emancipation, after the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston.

George will celebrate this time of remembrance with invited guests which include local, state, and federal elected officials, the presentation of posthumous proclamations to Marilyn Moore, widow of activist and historian Reginald Moore, and David Edwards, brother of former Texas House Rep. Al Edwards, who introduced H.B. 1016 establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday in Texas.

Additionally, there will be a live performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” from “The Voice” contestant and Fort Bend County resident John Holiday and a spoken word reading by Bush High School student Rani Jones, the first place winner of the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Spoken Word Contest.

