Rosenberg native turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

HOUSTON – NBC’s “The Voice” returned this week for more rounds of blind auditions, and Rosenberg, Texas native John Holiday surprised audiences with his powerful rendition of “Misty” by Ella Fitzgerald.

During his performance, three of the coaches spun around their chairs and seemed surprised to see John standing before them.

“They didn’t know what to think. This guy is singing in a soprano range,” said Holiday. His vocal range, which is sometimes compared to a female contralto or mezzo soprano, is known as a countertenor, or contra tenor.

This ability to hit such high notes is something John has been working on from a very young age. He grew up singing in church and, after being encouraged by his grandmother, further developed his musical skill by learning to play the piano.

Later, after joining the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas, John was giving the opportunity to perform with the Houston Symphony. That experience ignited a passion for opera that has shaped his life today.

Never stop believing in your dreams, and know that you’re worthy of every single good thing that comes your way.... Posted by John Holiday on Monday, October 19, 2020

He now lives with his husband in Wisconsin where he is a voice teacher at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University.

Holiday also works as a jazz singer, can perform opera in four languages, and hopes his story will impact other black, gay men by reminding them they too can break barriers.

When it comes to his Texas roots, John said, “I am humbled and honored that I get to represent Rosenberg, Texas and of course I want to make Houston happy and proud.”

You can catch “The Voice” on KPRC Channel 2, Monday and Tuesday nights at 7pm.