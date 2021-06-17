Texas activist Opal Lee, known as Grandmother of Juneteenth, recognized at official bill signing

President Joe Biden speaks with Opal Lee after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Opal Lee has been working for decades to get Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday. And the work finally paid off.

Known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, Lee witnessed President Joe Biden sign the long-awaited bill Thursday. She held hands with Vice President Kamala Harris, while others, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, observed.

This is very Biden



Gets down on one knee to greet Opal Lee



Kamala laughs sayin Lee “just received a VERY special recognition from the president”



pic.twitter.com/uIWs3dzgAD — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 17, 2021

Lee also received Biden’s first pen used to sign the historic legislation.

“You are an incredible woman,” Biden said about Lee during the official signing at the White House.

We're blessed to mark the day in the presence of Ms. Opal Lee," @POTUS said in acknowledging the push by the 94-year-old "grandmother of the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday." pic.twitter.com/wbVEM1lNMA — Biden_Squadron (@BidenSquadron) June 17, 2021

The 94-year-old Texas activist and educator has walked thousands of miles across America to bring awareness to Juneteenth. She organized walking campaigns in cities like Dallas and Galveston and collected more than 1.5 million signatures in an online campaign.

“I’m going to keep walking until Juneteenth is a national holiday,” said Lee told KPRC 2 previously.