Popular Houston landmark, former honky-tonk goes up in flames

HOUSTON – A saloon with a long history in the Houston area has burned down in an overnight fire.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the old Firehouse Saloon on the Southwest Freeway and Fountain View Drive, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the establishment “heavily involved” in smoke and fire. Officials said the fire burned for well over an hour before firefighters were able to fully put it out.

Firehouse Saloon damaged in overnight fire. (KPRC 2)

The Firehouse Saloon was once a popular honky-tonk that saw big-name artists like Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Billy Bob Thorton and Miranda Lambert.

Where it was once recognized from the iconic sign and decommissioned fire truck that sat out front, the saloon was forced to close its doors during the pandemic.

Firefighters said the building was abandoned at the time of the fire. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.