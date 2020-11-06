Longtime Houston honky-tonk Firehouse Saloon closing after 28 years

Firehouse Saloon announced on Monday it would be closing its door after 28 years of business in Houston.

According to the announcement made on Facebook, property owners are moving forward with redevelopment.

“After 28 years of honky-tonkin, the Legendary Firehouse Saloon has locked its doors...” the announcement states. “The property owners are moving forward with redevelopment. But wait – The Firehouse will be reinventing itself so y’all stay tuned, you’re going to love what’s coming next.”

The longtime honky-tonk bar has been owned by firefighters since 1992.

The iconic Houston landmark has been voted the No. 1 Honky Tonk in the city, welcoming several performers over the years.

In its announcement, Firehouse Saloon went on to thank the several artists who have performed at the venue.

“To all the musicians that made us great: Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Randy Rogers, Billy Bob Thornton and SO many more – we say thank you,” the message said.

Firehouse Saloon is located near the Galleria at 5930 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77057.