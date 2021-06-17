27-year-old charged with murder after early-morning shooting at Galveston County cabaret

HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man is dead and another man is charged with murder after a shooting at a Galveston County cabaret early Thursday.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Los Cantrinas Cabaret in the 19600 block of Highway 6.

Andrew Cordova, 35, who was shot multiple times died at the scene.

Authorities said during the course of the investigation, Jose DeLaCerda, 27, was identified as a suspect. DeLaCerda was located at a residence in Alvin. After presenting the facts of this case to the District Attorney’s Office, DeLaCera was charged with murder. DeLaCera is currently being held in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond.