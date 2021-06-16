Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Austin to discuss border wall plans

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference where he signed two energy related bills, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbot signed legislation into law to reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and weatherize and improve the reliability of the state's power grid. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. from the Capitol in Austin to address the Texas border wall.

Abbott announced last week that Texas would build its own border wall. Abbott has not shared details of the plan yet, but the Texas Tribune noted that in a podcast interview released Tuesday that the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” the Texas Tribune cited Abbott as saying on the podcast, a show about Republican politics called “Ruthless.”

