Search for missing man leads police to home where animals are living in squalor

HOUSTON – The search for Ruben Sanchez enters day three. The 41-year-old father and husband was reported missing on Monday.

Sanchez’s disappearance led to the discovery of hundreds of animals in grotesque condition at his neighborhood home, according to Tim Miller, the founder of Texas Equusearch.

“There are birds, there are turtles, there’s cats, there’s dogs, there’s ducks, there’s chickens,” Miller said.

According to Miller Ruben was reported missing from his South Houston home on Monday, but there are some conflicting stories about his disappearance and police here said the home is a potential crime scene.

“We have searched what we can so far, but there is so much stuff to search, but it’s basically a home of a hoarder,” Miller said.

Miller said he’s not sure how long it will take to search the Sanchezs family home that is shared by Ruben, his wife and teenage son. However, Miller said he will search as long as it takes to find clues about Sanchez’s disappearance.

“No idea what happened to Ruben, he didn’t have his wallet, his phone, didn’t have anything according to his wife he just left on his own… but again we only have one fact and that fact is that he’s missing,” Miller said.

Members of the Houston SPCA are coming out to rescue the hundreds of animals trapped inside the Sanchez home, according to Miller.