Local News

Pothole alert: What drivers need to know about this Houston freeway, what’s being done

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Houston police said Wednesday morning a pothole has caused damage to vehicles on I-45 North Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop.

Police said Texas Department of Transportation has been alerted, but drivers are warned to proceed with caution.

Houston TranStar image of the spot where the pothole has been hampering vehicles on June 16, 2021. (Houston TranStar)

