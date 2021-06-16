Pothole alert: What drivers need to know about this Houston freeway, what’s being done

HOUSTON – Houston police said Wednesday morning a pothole has caused damage to vehicles on I-45 North Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop.
Police said Texas Department of Transportation has been alerted, but drivers are warned to proceed with caution.
I-45 North Freeway (northbound) @ 610 North Loop, large pothole in roadway causing damage to vehicles. TX Dot has been alerted. Proceed with caution. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 16, 2021
