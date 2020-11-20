Ask 2: Why are there so many potholes on Houston streets?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why are there so many potholes on Houston streets?

Answer: The City of Houston says, we have about 16,000 lane miles of city streets and potholes are bound to happen at any point. The City of Houston also says, because of our weather, Houstonians can expect to see potholes all year round. In other cities, more potholes happen in the winter and spring after cold temperatures, rain or snow.

Also, keep in mind, many streets, particularly in the older areas of the city inside the loop, have an aging underlying structure, or sub base, which reacts poorly to these conditions and increases the number of potholes that develop.

You can report a pothole by calling 311.