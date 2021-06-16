Perfect Attendance: Alvin ISD bus driver hasn’t missed a day of work in 20 years

Alvin – Ana Avitia credits her determination to get Astroworld tickets as a child with her dedication to school, both as a student and now as a bus driver.

“When I was a kid, I had perfect attendance in school. I wanted to get Astroworld coupons, which they gave you if you never missed a day,” Avitia is quoted as saying in an Alvin ISD news release.

The school district is recognizing Avitia now for never missing a day of work in her 20 years as a bus driver. She received a commendation for her service during the June Board Meeting of the Alvin ISD Board of Trustees.

Alvin ISD Board President Earl Humbird is quoted as saying “Bus drivers are often the first and last district employees to see our students every day. After two decades of outstanding service, Alvin ISD Board of Trustees is proud to recognize Ana Avitia for having perfect attendance driving her bus since her first day behind the wheel.”

“I just want to get the kids to and from school safely. They are good kids who make my job easy,” states Avitia as she explains the value of attendance.

Avitia’s driving career began in 2001, where she ran the same route all 20 years.

“I have run route 007 since I began. I have gotten to know the students and their families,” says Avitia. “I have had brothers and sisters and now have seen their children on my bus.”

In the district’s new release, Director of Transportation Greg Bingham stated “Ana is an amazing employee. She is always willing to help whenever and wherever she can. She is trustworthy and can always be counted on to be there for our students.”