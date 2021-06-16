Hot temperatures may pose risks to some mail-order medications

HOUSTON – During the pandemic, almost everything was accessible by delivery and a quarter of all prescription drugs were estimated to come to your door through a mail carrier.

Are prescriptions safe in extreme temperatures?

Dean of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Rashid Mosavin, from Texas Southern University said in most cases they’re OK.

“If they’re en route for a few hours, they’re OK. Also realize, mail orders and other pharmacies typically have protocols in place that they would ask the medication to not be in route more than an hour and a half or two hours,” Mosavin said.

Liquid prescriptions

Mosavin said liquids are pretty much the only type of prescription that becomes a big concern in the heat.

“If those medications have to be refrigerated when you receive them, they need to be cool. They need to have been shipped on ice or some other methodology,” Mosavin said.

That would include insulin and some antibiotics.