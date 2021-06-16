Closures expected along White Oak Bayou trail

HOUSTON – Hikers and bikers, heads up! Closures are in place along White Oak Bayou for safety purposes as crews work to widen the bayou. The Harris County Flood Control District kicked off construction last fall to help widen the bayou and improve the flooding issue in the area.

Though it may not have a huge impact on drivers, it will close down part of the trail at times.

It’ll be worked in two parts:

First segment: They’ve already started on the 10 mile-stretch from Hollister Road upstream to FM 1960.

Last segment: Hollister to Tidwell. That’s still in the works as the Harris County Flood Control District is still waiting to contract that section out.

The White Oak Bayou project is a great example of what is being done to protect Houstonian’s lives and their property. This multi-year, $124 million project will reduce flooding risks along White Oak Bayou, widening the bayou from Tidwell all the way to FM 1960.