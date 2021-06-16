4 men arrested after police find vehicle filled with stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop in Galveston

HOUSTON – Four men are now charged with theft after police say they found a vehicle filled with catalytic converters from other vehicles during a traffic stop in Galveston.

Galveston police said they pulled over a vehicle in the 1900 block of 61st Street believed to be involved in a car theft.

Officers said they smelled the odor of narcotics inside of the vehicle and detained the four men. When officers searched the vehicle, they found various tools and catalytic converters from other vehicles.

Damien Charles, 27, of Houston, Darius Charles, 30, of Houston, Gary Charles, 30, of Houston, and Demauria Haywood, 26, of Houston, are each charged with one count of theft. Police have not released a photo of Damien Charles.

The thefts of catalytic converters in Galveston County are still being investigated. If you have any information concerning this investigation, please contact the Galveston Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau at (409) 765-3774, Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force at (409) 766-4500 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.