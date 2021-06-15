Southwest Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issues

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop Tuesday afternoon due to computer issues.

The airlines said it is aware of its system issues and working to resolve them.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

Local impact

Twenty flights have been canceled at Hobby Airport, 15 departures and five arrivals, according to Houston Airport System.

Heads up for our travelers, ✈️ please check with the airline for the status of your flight. https://t.co/9yayTcSSzH — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 15, 2021

KPRC 2 is checking with George Bush Intercontinental Airport for canceled or delayed flights.

This is a developing story.