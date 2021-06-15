Mostly Cloudy icon
Southwest Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to computer issues

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Southwest Airlines has issued a nationwide ground stop Tuesday afternoon due to computer issues.

The airlines said it is aware of its system issues and working to resolve them.

Local impact

Twenty flights have been canceled at Hobby Airport, 15 departures and five arrivals, according to Houston Airport System.

KPRC 2 is checking with George Bush Intercontinental Airport for canceled or delayed flights.

This is a developing story.

